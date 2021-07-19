Khloé Kardashian revealed focusing on her fitness is helping her to heal after her latest split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Good American founder, 37, opened up about her exercise regimen over the weekend and said the gym is keeping her in a good space mentally. “I normally don’t work out on Sundays but I missed days last week due to just having such a busy work week, and I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me and they just help me get my head right,” KoKo shared in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories. “So, I’m excited. I feel like I need to get my head right right now.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé was also joined by Kim Kardashian for the weekend sweat session, making it even more enjoyable for the newly single siblings. “I love a good sister workout,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author gushed, sweetly adding, “Kourt, I miss you. I wish you were joining.”

In Touch previously confirmed that Khloé and Tristan, 30, called it quits again in late June, just weeks before the Boston Celtics player was seen partying with several women at the Bel Air Hotel. “Khloé broke up with Tristan again, it was before this latest cheating scandal at the private party,” a source exclusively told In Touch about the events that transpired before their latest split.

The exes parted ways nearly one year after their most recent reconciliation, but still strive to peacefully coparent their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

However, drama did kick off recently when KoKo took to Instagram with a sultry bikini-clad photo that caused a major stir on July 9. After her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, left a flirty comment calling her a “Hottie,” Tristan fired back and tagged the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 41, with his bold response.

Instagram(2)

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” Tristan wrote, seemingly referencing Lamar’s 2015 overdose. After the exchange, reps for Lamar and Tristan did not respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

However, during a follow-up interview on The Megan Pormer Show, the ex-NBA star revealed why he refrained from letting things get “ugly” with Tristan. “He’s a Black man [and] he’s in the NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers at the end of the day,” Lamar said coyly. “I’ll just leave it there.” Lamar also said he would get back with Khloé in a “heartbeat,” but he wondered if that was something she would ever consider.

Despite the lingering tension between her exes, Khloé appears to be staying out of it!