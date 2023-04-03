Going all out! Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, celebrated her fifth birthday with a lavish Octonauts-themed party.

The Kardashians star, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 2, to share photos and videos from the celebration, which took place the day prior.

“Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!! Time really does fly. Bittersweet,” Khloé wrote in a text post, noting that True’s birthday isn’t until April 12.

“We decided to celebrate it yesterday. I’ll hold on to the last few days of my 4 year old,” she explained before sharing that her eldest child is “obsessed with Octonauts” so they celebrated with a “pastel/Octonauts extravaganza.”

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special,” the TV personality – who shares True and one son with ex Tristan Thompson – concluded before sharing a sneak peek into the event.

Octonauts is a children’s TV series that follows a team of undersea explorers. To keep on theme with the show, Khloé set up tide pools that were filled with stingrays, starfish and a bamboo shark.

“This was super cool!” she captioned a video of a stingray and a starfish. “We had traveling tide pools come to teach the kids about some underwater creatures.”

Other decorations included giant bubbles by the pool, a floating pastel-colored balloons, a ball pit and an Octonauts-themed piñata.

The guests were also able to enjoy a variety of sweet treats, including a snow-cones, ice-cream sandwiches, candy-floss, personalized cupcakes and push pops.

Additionally, the party included several activities, including making Octonauts-themed aquariums in a fishbowl, making slime and customizing backpacks.

Several of True’s cousins attended the bash, including Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope, and son Reign, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, and son Aire and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream. Meanwhile, the birthday girl’s grandma, Kris Jenner, also made an appearance.

During the party, Kylie, 25, took to TikTok to share a glimpse of the festivities. After she and Stormi, 5, announced their plans to attend the party, the clip captured the Kylie Cosmetics mogul walking into the event while holding Aire, 14 months. “Let’s go see the party,” she said.

It’s clear that True loved the party, as Khloé shared several clips of her and her friends interacting with performers dressed up as Octonauts, enjoying the fish tank and snacking on the treats.

Keep scrolling to get an inside look at True’s elaborate birthday celebration.