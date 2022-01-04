Jordyn Woods Trends on Twitter Amid Tristan Thompson's Paternity Drama

Jordyn Woods has become a trending topic on Twitter after paternity results confirmed that Tristan Thompson fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.

Fans are taking to the social media platform to defend Jordyn, 24, after the latest cheating scandal involving the Sacramento Kings player, 30, made headlines.

Nearly three years ago, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend received a lot of backlash after she and Tristan were spotted getting cozy after partying together at SHOREbar in Santa Monica, California, in February 2019. However, Jordyn adamantly denied going any further than kissing with Khloé Kardashian’s now-ex during a tell-all interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

“#JordynWoods knew what it was when she said, ‘I don’t want your situation,’ #KhloeKardashian should’ve followed her lead and left,” one fan posted on Tuesday, January 4, referring to Jordyn’s comments during the interview.

Jordyn explained her side of the story about what happened between her and Tristan back in March 2019. “I know I was trying to protect Khloé’s heart … I’m not a homewrecker,” the model, who is now in a long-term relationship with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, said at the time. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth.”

Meanwhile, others are supporting Khloé, 37, for being upset with Jordyn considering her connection to the famous family, noting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum later placed blame on both parties for their involvement.

“Tristan has no self-control, but clearly [Jordyn] is also guilty!” one fan tweeted. “She willingly crossed a line that shouldn’t have been crossed!”

Tristan has since spoken out about the reports that he conceived a son with Maralee back in March 2020, during which time he was in a relationship with Khloé. In Touch confirmed the on-again, off-again couple split in June 2021.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the power forward wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan continued. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

In addition to his daughter True shared with Khloé, Tristan also shares a 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig, making his son with Maralee baby No. 3 for the athlete.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” Nichols’ public relations consultant, Harvey Englander, told In Touch on January 4. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”