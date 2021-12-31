New year, new Khloé? Khloe Kardashian shared two cryptic quotes about moving forward and the new year amid ex Tristan Thompson‘s baby drama.

“People showed you who they were this year. Don’t go into 2022 confused,” one post, shared by Khloé, 37, in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 30, read.

“There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU,” Khloé’s second post read. “Let them make you strong, smarter and kinder. But don’t you go and become someone that [you’re] not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.”

The quotes seemingly show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is more than ready to move on from Tristan, 30, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson, 3.

The former pair have had an on-again, off-again relationship since going public in 2016, in which the NBA player was involved in multiple cheating scandals. Previously, the most notable affair was when the athlete kissed Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner‘s former friend, in February 2019.

However, in December 2021, personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged that Thompson was the father of her child, who was conceived on March 13, per a child support lawsuit obtained by In Touch. The baby was born on December 2.

The Sacramento Kings basketball player and the Good American founder were still in a relationship during the alleged affair. They later split in June, briefly reunited in August, and then called it off again.

While Khloé has yet to publicly make a statement regarding her ex’s alleged affair, an insider previously told In Touch that the situation made Christmas “bittersweet” for the reality TV star. While Khloé did have True, Tristan was not present to make it a family affair.

“Khloé put on her best poker face to make sure that True had the best Christmas ever. She’s only 3, but these are the memory-making years, and Khloé wants her to look back and remember the fun times surrounded by her aunties and opening presents with all of her cousins,” the source said.

“She has True, but she lonely,” the insider added. “She really thought this Christmas would be different. Tristan promised her that he had changed. They talked about having more kids and growing old together. They had those conversations. But the cheating and the new baby smashed all those dreams for her. … It doesn’t help that her sisters, even her mom, are all in stable relationships. She’s not jealous of them, she’s just sad for her situation.”