Um, rude! Khloé Kardashian clapped back at a troll who accused her of only posting photos for a profit on Thursday, May 28. The 35-year-old Good American founder set the record straight in her Instagram comments.

“That moment when [people] are dying but [you] still gotta post that selfie to get that money …” the troll commented on a photo of the mother of one looking fierce amid the coronavirus pandemic. On the picture captioned, “The Mondayest Thursday ever,” she responded to the hater, writing, “What money do I get for posting this? Check my Stories, lover.”

Instagram

While the commenter accused the Twisted Sisters producer of not using her platform to discuss important issues, she directed the user to her Story where she has been frequently speaking out about topics like George Floyd’s death and the coronavirus pandemic.

This isn’t the first time the mom of True, 2, shut down haters on social media. Following speculation she and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting baby No. 2, she slammed the rumors and the hateful comments toward her former flame.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days, AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH. People swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she tweeted on May 13. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Aside from addressing their own drama, Khloé and her sisters have often spoken out about injustice in the past. Fans of KUWTK may remember the time KoKo and sister Kim Kardashian worked with Union Rescue Mission CEO Andy Bales to help educate fans on the issue of homelessness and learn how they can help. “I don’t know what the answer is to get people off the streets — but I’m so willing to help in any way that I can,” Kim, 39, said during the episode.

Despite the backlash, Khloé is clearly going to keep doing what she feels is right and won’t let the haters get her down.