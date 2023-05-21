Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian was slammed by fans who accused the Hulu personality of being “tone deaf” after showing off her wardrobe on social media.

“In my best Kim K voice,” Khloé, 38, captioned a series of photos on Friday, May 19, wearing a white T-shirt featuring sister Kim Kardashian’s face plastered on the front with her infamous line, “Get your f–king ass up and work!”

The SKIMS founder’s advice – which caused quite the stir when she first said it in a March 2022 interview with Variety – had fans in an uproar again as one fan responded to Khloé’s post saying, “This was not the ‘iconic’ moment y’all think it was.”

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

“I was hoping she was making fun of it, not supporting it, [because] there’s no way they could think this was a good thing,” another follower wrote, while yet another questioned, “Why would you bring this shirt out of the closet?”

While some comments had fans revealing their own struggles to make ends meet, others were calling for the famous family to “remain humble.”

“It’s easy to say get your ass up and work when you start out with an inheritance of 5 million left by Daddy!!” one follower commented. “Starting out in the dugout is a lil harder than starting out on 3rd Base!!! Let that soak in!!! Tone [deaf]!!”

After Kim’s comments about surrounding yourself with “people who want to work” went viral, she opened up to ABC News’ Robin Roberts, claiming that her words were taken out of context.

“That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context,” Kim said in April 2022. “That soundbite I came off of the notion and the question right before which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.'”

She went on to say, “The advice that I would give is just having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success and you have to really work hard to get there.”

“Even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media — and you can, if you put in a lot of hard work,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum continued. “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard, I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”