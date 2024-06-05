While Khloé Kardashian was excited to share her daughter True Thompson’s latest partnership, fans slammed the reality TV alum for allowing the 6-year-old to sign a deal to become “the new face” of a pajama brand.

Khloé, 39, shared how “happy” she was for her “sweet True” via her Instagram on Monday, June 3. “True is so excited to be the new face of Zip and Bear,” the Kardashians star said during the clip as she panned the camera over to her excited daughter laying on a large teddy bear. “She loves these jams and she’s more excited about the fact that Little Zippy, who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching pajamas.”

True then informed her mother’s 308 million Instagram followers that they could “buy the bear and wear matching pajamas.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

While the mother-daughter duo were excited about the opportunity, fans took to the comment section to express their opinions on True signing brand deals at an early age.

“Wtf she’s a kid, shouldn’t be working,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “Umm no. Can’t you make your millions of dollars somewhere else?”

“Why don’t you teach her about helping others and donate proceeds to charity?” a third quipped.

Khloé isn’t the only Kardashian facing recent “nepo baby” criticism for letting their children work. Khloé’s older sister Kim Kardashian recently faced controversy from fans after her eldest daughter, North West, performed at Disney’s The Lion King live-to-film concert over Memorial Day weekend.

The 10-year-old, whom Kim, 43, shares with ex-husband Kanye West, portrayed Young Simba in the two-day production, singing “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” from the animated film to celebrate its 30th anniversary. North donned a furry, Simba-inspired zip-up hoodie and headpiece as she enthusiastically sang and danced on stage, according to footage of the performance shared online.

After the SKIMS founder shared photos on social media, Kim was immediately met with criticism from fans in the comments.

“Yeah your nepotism isn’t cute. She wasn’t appropriate for the role,” one user wrote.

“People paid thousands to see a professional show, not an elementary performance,” an additional user wrote. “The nepotism in this was unfair to the cast and paying customers.”

In addition to her onstage performance, North also appeared on her father’s latest album Vultures 2, which was released last month.

Kim and Khloé have yet to address the backlash as of publication.