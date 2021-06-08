Khloé Kardashian made a splash on Monday, June 7, with her controversial comments about using plastic water bottles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then took to Twitter to defend herself after fans slammed her for being a “hypocrite.”

Khloé, 36, shared a clip on her Instagram Story of herself promoting her Fidus one-gallon reusable plastic bottles that also includes inspirational messages printed on the side. She condemned people who pour water from one-time use plastic water bottles into the Fidus bottle. The Good American designer said this “irks” her and also “defeats the purpose” of helping the environment. She then advocated for the use of using water filtration systems.

Fans were quick to criticize the mother of one for her comments due to her family being known for throwing luxurious parties that usually include a multitude of plastic balloons and flowers.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

“A single birthday party in your family creates non-perishable waste that will last decades,” one user wrote. “Khloé is really out here trying to shame her followers for using single-use water bottles, when every party they throw looks like this,” another fan said alongside photos of a Kardashian bash filled with balloons.

Another user chimed in, “If there was a hypocrite of the CENTURY award Khloe would win by a landslideeeee #sooutoftouch.”

A third person added, “Not Khloé Kardashian lecturing me about single-use plastic when she literally owns at least 11 cars and throws Gatsby gatherings every weekend with a minimum of 4,000 balloons.”

Later that day, Khloé tweeted out her response to the backlash. “Oh my! LOL What drives me [crazy-face emoji] is that people turn nothing into something. It must be a slow news day. I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter,” she wrote. “I am the last one to say that I’m super environmentally conscious because I know.”

“Sometimes it’s what I grab. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about learning and hopefully making small changes for our future. Holy smokes. Anyways I love when I get educated on easy tips as to how to potentially make a change in our world. Feel free to tweet me some tips,” she said.

The Revenge Body host continued, “I mean the drama over water LOL. I’ll keep my jug of water to myself moving forward.”