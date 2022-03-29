No more chances. Khloé Kardashian is standing firm on her decision not to get back together with Tristan Thompson, a source told Us Weekly, as a result of his recent paternity scandal.

“It’s over for good,” the insider said, noting that the two have been focused on coparenting their 3-year-old daughter, True, since their romance ended. “They have not been romantically linked for quite some time.”

Snorlax / MEGA

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 37, and the Chicago Bulls player, 31, have a history of messy predicaments in their relationship. Most recently, Tristan’s paternity scandal with Instagram model Maralee Nichols has caused Khloé to shut the door on their romance for good.

“[Khloé] is enjoying spending time with her best friends and family,” the source said, adding that the Good American cofounder is “not actively dating” right now. “If someone special comes into her life, of course she would love to explore a new relationship.”

While Khloé is officially moving forward from her relationship with Tristan, the Canadian athlete is just getting started in his life as a new father of three. He welcomed his third child on December 1, 2021, with Maralee, a baby boy named Theo.

Prior to his scandal with the personal trainer, the former Boston Celtics player also notably broke trust in his relationship with Khloé days before they welcomed their first child together in 2018, when he was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women. The couple stayed together until February 2019 when the professional basketball player kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

By August 2020, Khloé and Tristan relinked during the coronavirus pandemic, but split less than one year later when news broke that he was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, who said she hooked up with Tristan in March 2021. After adamantly denying Maralee’s claims, a paternity test confirmed that he was the parent of the child.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Sacramento Kings player, who also shares a 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, shared on Instagram in January 2022. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Meanwhile, the Ontario, Canada, native claimed to be engaged to Khloé the entire time.

To say the reality TV star has had poor luck with her romantic partners would be an understatement. However, it seems Khloé has learned some lessons, because this time she says she’s not going back.

When asked by Variety if the situation will play out on her family’s new show, Khloé said, “It will be addressed. We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn’t really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it.”