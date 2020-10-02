Mending friendships. Khloé Kardashian said there’s “no malice” between sister Kim Kardashian and off-and-on boyfriend Tristan Thompson during Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, October 1.

“My family, you know, we all mean well,” the Good American founder, 36, explained during a private interview after Kim and Kanye West attended one of Tristan’s basketball games. “I know Kim has the best intentions, and I know that my family just comes from a loving place and there’s no malice intent with all that being said.”

The KKW Beauty founder, 39, and “Flashing Lights” rapper, 42, attended the Cleveland Cavaliers game shown in the episode back in January 2020. The A-list couple was sitting courtside, and the Internet exploded when photos and clips appeared to show Kim booing Tristan, 29. That was not the case, and the Skims creator said she “hated” the negativity and insisted she was cheering on the power forward.

“No, it’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you would go, you and your husband, would go to a game, deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” Khloé said to her sister. “That’s the world we live in … They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bulls–t than just the truth.”

As far as Khloé’s relationship with her ex, the pair appear to be on the mend nearly two years after his tryst with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. “Tristan and I are in a good place right now,” the Revenge Body host explained. “So, I’m just happy that everything seems easy.”

Viewers have watched Kim and Tristan’s friendship grow this season. “He’s, like, honestly so nice,” the billionaire told Scott Disick in a June 2020 bonus clip.

“He is! He made mistakes, but I feel like he’s trying really hard,” the Talentless founder, 37, agreed. Kim added, “And it’s been a full year of him as a different person.”

Khloé and Tristan, who share 2-year-old daughter True, rekindled their relationship as they began quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic back in March. The Strong Looks Better Naked author has “never been happier,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever.”

It looks like there’s no more bad blood between the famous family!