Good behavior. Khloé Kardashian seemingly hinted her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was “loyal” to her amid their last breakup with a cryptic quote posted to her Instagram Stories on July 9.

“Loyalty is only revealed in the presence of other opportunities,” the post read in white text with a black background. “You don’t know if someone is loyal until they have the opportunity not to be. Loyalty is revealed in the presence of other opportunities. Loyalty is revealed by someone’s actions in your absence.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

It looks as though the 36-year-old feels the Cleveland Cavaliers player proved himself to be dedicated to her during the time they spent apart romantically while coparenting their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

This isn’t the first time the Good American founder has shared her thoughts on loyalty recently. On July 1, KoKo posted another set of quotes seemingly about the father of her child.

“Your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandled you,” the screenshots posted to her Instagram Stories read. “Don’t talk about loyalty, I’m still here holding secrets for people who are throwing dirt on my name.”

These posts came on the heels of the former flames’ decision to give their romance another shot. The basketball player, 29, “promised [Khloé] he’s a changed man,” an insider exclusively told In Touch, “and she says she believes him.”

Shutterstock (2)

“Tristan spent months begging Khloé to give things another shot and, in the end, she caved,” the source added, noting “the Kardashians are wary” of the former couple testing the relationship waters again. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seems to be secure in her decision. “She’s always loved him and always will,” the insider said.

In April 2018, the Canadian athlete’s first cheating scandal shocked the world after he allegedly hooked up with multiple women in the months leading up to his daughter’s birth. Tristan was accused of being unfaithful a second time in February 2019, when he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party.

The second scandal led Khloé to break up with Tristan, but they stayed amicable to coparent their toddler. They even quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic in March. It seems quality time together put this couple on the right path.