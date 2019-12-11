He’s on the mend! After Kevin Hart survived a car crash in September, the comedian is now giving an update on how he’s recovering almost three months later. “I’m about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self,” the 40-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, December 11. “Workouts are not full, I’m not lifting crazy weights, but I’m back to weighted workouts. Agility, mobility, core workouts — I’m a little determined jackass.”

The Night School actor also got candid about how he managed to get back to normal life after his back surgery. “I couldn’t wipe my ass,” he explained to the talk show host, 61. “You don’t realize that your back is connected to everything. So, coming out of back surgery everything changed because you’re just, you’re kind of helpless. So, that’s when you get to see what really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

However, Kevin — who is the dad to three kids: Heaven, 14, Hendrix, 12, and Kenzo Kash, 2, whom he shares with his wife, Eniko Hart — was determined to get through this hard time in his life. “The first goal was wiping my ass. True story,” he revealed. “The first thing was me saying, ‘Yo, I don’t like the fact, honey, that you got to come in, and you have to get me together. My first goal is to get you out of this position.’”

Not only did the Pennsylvania native learn how to go to the bathroom on his own, he also had several other accomplishments including getting dressed. “My biggest triumph was when I put my socks on one day,” he said. “You couldn’t tell me nothing. When I put my socks on, it was the biggest thing in the world. Ran around the house, ‘I got my socks on! You didn’t have to do it, I did it myself.’”

Luckily, the dad of three had a great support system while he was recuperating. “In that [hospital] room was me, my wife, my kids, my brother and my closest friends. My kids didn’t want to go to school,” he shared. “They stayed with me … They slept with me day in, day out. My wife was on rotation with my brother, her mom came in, my mother-in-law was there. And you go, ‘Wow. This is love. This is what real love and life is.’”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On September 1, In Touch confirmed the Hollywood A-lister was involved in a car accident in Malibu where his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda went off the side of the road and into a ditch. Kevin managed to get out safely, but his friends Jared Black and his wife, Rebecca Broxterman, were trapped inside the vehicle. Jared was hospitalized with back injuries, but Rebecca remained unharmed. Kevin underwent back surgery and spent two weeks at a rehab facility.

We’re just happy Kevin is back in action again!