Celebrating in Dubai! Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Jay Z, Ellen Pompeo and Alex Hall joined Jason Strauss and Noah Tepperberg – the CEOs of Tao Group Hospitality – in Dubai to celebrate the grand opening of restaurant Ling Ling on Sunday, January 22. The high profile event took place amid the launch of Atlantis the Royal, the city’s “ultra-luxury entertainment resort” that brought influencers, celebrities and A-listers like Beyoncé into town. Situated on the hotel’s 22nd and 23rd floors, Ling Ling overlooks Dubai’s incredible skyscrapers and the hotel’s skypool.

Courtesy of Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

The VIP guests were some of the first to enjoy the contemporary Asian cuisine’s menu, which features family-style options ideally shared between guests. With a wide array of beverages to choose from and a curated playlist for a meal in the sky, Ling Ling has earned the label of Dubai’s “newest and most stylish destination dining and ultra lounge experience.”

Ling Ling will be open to guests starting on February 10, 2023. Patrons of the restaurant will be able to enjoy exciting cocktails at Ling Ling’s marble bar, dine on the terrace or score a seat in the eatery’s private dining room. The Ultra Lounge is an additional perk – at the center of the restaurant sits the exclusive venue that gives guests “a more intimate … bar and nightlife experience.” Ling Ling will keep its doors open until 1 a.m. every morning and will remain in operation until 3 a.m. Thursday to Saturday.