Beyonce’s Bikini Photos Got Us Looking So Crazy Right Now! See Her Sexiest Swimsuit Pictures

Beyoncé is truly an ~irreplaceable~ force in the music industry. From selling out huge stadiums for concerts to raising her three kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter, with husband Jay-Z, there is nothing that can get in Queen B’s way of success. However, the “Halo” artist sometimes takes a moment away from the hustle and bustle of her busy life to just chill by the pool or beach — wearing a bikini or swimsuit of her style!

While she didn’t always add captions to her past Instagram posts, Beyoncé has shared a couple of fun vacay moments with her followers. In August 2015, the superstar shared several photos featuring her, her husband and Blue Ivy on a boat. For their outing, the “Flawless” singer donned a black-and-white multi-patterned one-piece bathing suit and accessorized with a sexy sailor’s cap.

Even though she exudes confidence, Beyoncé has also opened up about struggling with the pressures of body image. In an August 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the “Single Ladies” pop star revealed she struggled with feeling self-conscious about her physique.

“In the past, I spent too much time on diets with the misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body,” she said. “My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I’m feeding my mind and my body — those are the things that I’ve been focusing on.”

She then explained how “mental health is self-care too.”

“I’m learning to break the cycle of poor health and neglect, focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me,” the Texas native added. “Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I’ve had to learn to listen. It’s a process to change habits and look past the bag of chips and the chaos everywhere!”

Aside from exercise and nutrition, Beyoncé also noted that she has “felt the pressure of being the backbone of [her] family and [her] company and didn’t realize how much that takes a toll on [her] mental and physical well-being.”

“I have not always made myself a priority,” she admitted to the outlet. “I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes, to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage. I’ve picked up many secrets and techniques over the years to look my best for every show. But I know that to give the best of me, I have to take care of myself and listen to my body.”

