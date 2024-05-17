John Legend and Chrissy Legend Get Intimate in Public

John Legend loves all of wife Chrissy Teigen … and they don’t care who sees it. “We’re very OK with PDA,” Chrissy, 38, has said. She spilled that she and the Grammy winner, 45, are members of the Mile High Club — doing the deed “under a blanket” in first class on a commercial flight, no less — and once also got busy at a Fred Segal store “right in front of the juice bar!”