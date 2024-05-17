John Legend and Chrissy Legend Get Intimate in Public
John Legend loves all of wife Chrissy Teigen … and they don’t care who sees it. “We’re very OK with PDA,” Chrissy, 38, has said. She spilled that she and the Grammy winner, 45, are members of the Mile High Club — doing the deed “under a blanket” in first class on a commercial flight, no less — and once also got busy at a Fred Segal store “right in front of the juice bar!”
Eva Longoria Enjoys Being Tied Up
Just like her Desperate Housewives alter ego, Eva Longoria is game for a little light bondage. “I’ve been tied up with silk scarves,” the 49-year-old actress — who wed businessman José Bastón, 56, in 2016 — previously admitted. “There’s something very sexy about being submissive. Because your guard is down, you have to totally surrender to something like that.”
Drew Taggart and Alex Pall Had Threesomes Together
That’s one way to get “Closer.” Chainsmokers bandmates Alex Pall, 38, and Drew Taggart, 34, confessed to engaging in ménages à trois with fans — but blamed it on hotel room setups in Europe! “They have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart,” Alex explained. “So it’s almost … that we were forced into these scenarios.”
Rebel Wilson Lost Her Virginity at 35
In her memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilsonopened up about abstaining from intercourse until she was in her mid-30s. “People can wait till they’re ready,” the self-described “late bloomer,” now 44, said, revealing the lucky guy — then-boyfriend Mickey Gooch Jr., 38 — was unaware of her lack of experience at the time. “You shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”
Heidi Klum Likes Role-Play
She’s the reigning queen of Halloween, so it’s not surprising Heidi Klum incorporates costumes into her sex life. “It’s good to make an effort to dress up sometimes, to do things outside of the norm,” shared the model, 50, who’s been married to Tom Kaulitz, 34, since 2019. Heidi noted that of all her Halloween looks, she’d most like to “role-play in the bed- room” wearing her old Jessica Rabbit getup!
Christina Aguilera’s a ‘Freak’ in Bed
What a girl needs? According to Christina Aguilera, it’s “to be with a partner where you can really explore.” The cofounder of sexual wellness brand Playground recently dished that she’s “naturally become more of a freak” as she’s tried out new things between the sheets. “Sex is fun,” added the 43-year-old, who’s engaged to Matthew Rutler, 39. “Knowing your body is so important.”