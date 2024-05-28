Kellie Pickler Sells Nashville Home Where Husband Died

Kellie Pickler sold her Nashville, Tennessee, home, the place where her husband Kyle Jacobs tragically took his own life on February 17, 2023.

According to records obtained by In Touch, Kellie, 37, closed on the sprawling 4,685-square-foot house on May 15. The home features an open floor concept with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-story fireplace and an elevator that takes residents to the second floor. It also comes with a wine cellar and a pool. The “Red High Heels” singer sold the property for $2.3 million.

Kellie put the home up for sale in November 2023 with an asking price of $2.89 million, but she apparently didn’t have any potential buyers. The American Idol alum cut the price on the listing twice before making the sale. However, the “Didn’t You Know How Much I Love You” artist still managed to make a profit. She originally purchased the property in 2010 for $1.44 million.

The sale of the home comes just 15 months after Kyle was found dead in one of the bedrooms. Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call from Kellie and Kyle’s address ​in February 2023, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

“Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office,” Nashville Police said. They added that the death was “being investigated as an apparent suicide.”

Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

The statement continued, “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Kellie kept to herself in the months following her husband’s death, and she didn’t address the incident until August 2023.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice,” Kellie said during an interview with People. “Thank you to my family, friends and supporters, for the countless letters, calls and messages that you have sent my way.”

She continued, “It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers. I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted.”