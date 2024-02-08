In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Beauty fact: washing your face is an undisputed skincare necessity. Whether are a glam enthusiast who wears tons of makeup or a minimalist who goes without, you still have to wash your face. Seriously! Thankfully, there are products to help cleanse your skin in a hurry, whether you’re wearing heavy makeup or not.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney gave fans a peek into her beauty bag in a 2018 interview with Bravo. The reality fixture shared a host of her budget-friendly staples, including a drugstore facial cleanser. The cleanser in question is Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water. “I like this cleanser because it’s an easy way to clean your face if you’re tired or in a rush,” she said. “It gets the job done, and you don’t have to rinse your face.”

This trusted cleanser has been a hit with shoppers for years. It’s currently ranked Amazon’s number one bestselling makeup cleansing water. The all-in-one cleanser gently washes skin and removes makeup, dirt and other impurities. Formulated with soothing properties, this cleanser quickly banishes buildup without drying the skin out.

Get the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water for just $9 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The magic behind this cult-favorite product lies in the micelle technology. If you were wondering, micelles work like a magnet to attract impurities and gently cleanse. This means you can even remove things like stubborn waterproof mascara and cleanse away heavy sunscreens.

Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, this cleanser is safe for all skin types to use on the face, lips and eye area. Simply apply the water onto a cotton pad and swipe away.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water Final Sale: $9 $12 Description Looking for a quick way to wash your face when you're in a rush? We recently discovered this celeb-approved product that gets the job done in no time.

Shoppers agree this product is an undisputed skincare staple. “Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water is a game-changer for skincare,” one reviewer raved. “This bottle caters to all skin types, offering a refreshing cleanse without drying or causing irritation. The micellar technology effortlessly removes makeup, dirt, oil, and even waterproof mascara,” the proud owner added.

A longtime fan of the cleanser even opened up about what has drawn them to the product for so long: “I got on the micellar water bandwagon about 10 years ago, and use it daily to remove makeup,” the buyer wrote. The shopper, who confirmed they are 64 and have sensitive skin, claims the product is “gentle and effective in removing makeup.”

Washing away the remnants of a long day doesn’t have to be a long drawn-out process. This celeb-approved micellar water is an ideal option for cleansing your skin in a hurry!

See it: Get the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water for just $9 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.