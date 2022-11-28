Cash money! Katherine Heigl has starred in some of the most popular television shows and movies over the course of her decades-long career, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her net worth is truly out of this world. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Katherine Heigl’s net worth, how she makes her money and more.

What Is Katherine Heigl’s Net Worth?

The actress’ net worth is estimated to be around $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Katherine Heigl Make Money?

Katherine has starred in some of the biggest box office hits of the 2000s and 2010s, including Knocked Up opposite Seth Rogen, 27 Dresses with James Marsden, The Ugly Truth alongside Gerard Butler, Life as We Know It opposite Josh Duhamel and One for the Money.

Her breakout role came in 2005 after she was cast as Dr. Izzie Stevens in the beloved long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, on which she starred until her departure halfway through season 6 in 2010.

“I felt very protective of Izzie,” Heigl told USA Today in 2010 via Us Weekly. “I really loved her. I felt she was an admirable woman who certainly made mistakes. But I was starting to not like her, and that bothered me.”

Katherine Heigl Movies and TV Shows

Though the Emmy Award winner became a household name in Hollywood in the mid-2000s, her career started much earlier, as she appeared in a plethora of ’90s movies like That Night, My Father the Hero, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory and Bride of Chucky. In 1999, she was cast on the original Roswell series and portrayed the character of Isabel Evans for three seasons before the show was canceled in 2002.

Other movies Katherine has appeared in include The Ringer, New Year’s Eve, The Big Wedding, Jackie & Ryan and Home Sweet Hell. She also voiced Andie in The Nut Job and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.

Though Katherine has proven to be a successful movie actress, she’s also scored starring roles in notable television shows, including State of Affairs, Doubt, Suits and Firefly Lane. The first nine episodes of the show’s second and final season are set to drop on Netflix on December 2, 2022, with another seven episodes hitting the streaming service sometime in 2023.

How Much Does Katherine Heigl Make Per Movie?

At the height of her career, the People’s Choice Award winner reportedly made $6 million for 27 Dresses and The Ugly Truth, $12 million for Killers and Life as We Know It and a whopping $15 million for One for the Money, per Celebrity Net Worth.