Staying out of it? Kate Middleton “did little” to help brother-in-law Prince Harry and husband Prince William make amends amid their family feud, according to an excerpt obtained by In Touch from the highly anticipated new biographical book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, was “fiercely loyal” to her spouse, 38, and didn’t appear to be interested in “bridging the divide” between the brothers, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in the memoir set to be released on Tuesday, August 11.

Shutterstock

Harry, 35, was allegedly met with skepticism from senior royals when wife Meghan Markle came into his life. One senior royal referred to the former Suits star as “Harry’s showgirl” and another apparently said, “She comes with a lot of baggage.”

Prince Charles’ youngest son was “aware of the talk” about his bride-to-be, a close friend claims in the book, and it made him reevaluate his inner circle.

“[Harry] is extremely protective of Meghan,” the pal alleged. “He understands that a lot of people are against them, and he will do everything he can to keep her safe and away from getting hurt — even if that means distancing himself from those people.”

At this point, Harry “started distancing himself” from his brother, William, and “spent less time with Prince Louis than the other kids because of the growing tension” between him and his sibling, one excerpt reads. “The distance came from both directions. Harry spent less time going over to see the children, but the invites from William and Kate were the first to dry up.”

Shutterstock

The “biggest cause” of the rift between the brothers was allegedly when William told Harry “not to rush into it” after falling in love with Meghan, journalist Carole Malone said in the U.K. documentary William & Harry: Princes at War.

Harry ultimately wed Meghan, 39, on May 19, 2018, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They went on to welcome their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

In January, the lovebirds announced they would be “stepping back” from their royal duties in hopes of becoming “financially independent.” Harry and Meghan now reside in Los Angeles with their son and they appear to be pleased with their lifestyle change.

William and Kate “respect” Harry and Meghan’s “right” to make that big decision, but they don’t approve of “the way he’s gone about it,” a source previously told In Touch. “The Cambridges believe it’s down to the Sussexes to make an effort with the British people and spend more time in Harry’s home country.”