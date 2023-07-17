Karlie Kloss added mother of two to her resume when she gave birth to her second child with her husband, Joshua Kushner, in July 2023. Keep scrolling to meet Karlie and Josh’s kids, learn about their family and more.

How Many Kids Does Karlie Kloss Have?

Karlie and Joshua welcomed baby No. 1, son Levi Joseph, in March 2021. “Welcome to the world,” Joshua captioned a photo of their newborn via Instagram at the time.

The couple revealed that they were expanding their family when Karlie debuted her baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet in May 2023. The model looked stunning in a black gown, which she accessorized with a pearl necklace.

“I got a plus one, don’t tell anybody,” Karlie told Vogue on the red carpet. “This is the first time I’m actually on a red carpet pregnant. I can’t imagine a more special moment.”

The Victoria’s Secret model gave birth to baby No. 2 on July 11, which Joshua revealed via Instagram on July 14. Despite sharing a photo of the newborn in the hospital wearing a blue hat, the couple has not revealed the name of their bundle of joy.

What Has Karlie Kloss Said About Motherhood?

While Karlie has made a name for herself as a model and entrepreneur, she has chosen to keep much of her personal life out of the spotlight. However, the rare comments she’s made about motherhood clearly prove that she loves being a mom.

“The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this,’” she recalled about meeting Levi for the first time while appearing on the Today Show in April 2021, adding that being a mother is “the greatest joy that I ever knew.”

The Kode With Klossy boss added that “it is the most profound experience that I had no idea [about] until having a kid.”

Karlie then noted that “everything changes” when you become a parent. “I think the last few years have changed us as well but becoming a mom? I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I’m actually on time everywhere now,” she continued. “I’m a multitasker, you know me, I am doing a thousand things, but I think priorities just changed.”

When Did Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Get Married?

Karlie and Joshua tied the knot in October 2018 after nearly six years of dating.

Similar to her stance on motherhood, Karlie has also chosen to keep many details about her relationship with Joshua private.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life. Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring,’” the Project Runway host told Porter in April 2018. “There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”