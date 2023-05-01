Congrats! Karlie Kloss is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Josh Kushner, In Touch can confirm. The model announced the news while debuting her baby bump at the 2023 Met Gala.

Karlie, 30, showed off her growing baby bump in a black gown, which she accessorized with a pearl necklace. Meanwhile, she pulled her dark hair back into a sleek ponytail.

“I got a plus one, don’t tell anybody,” she told Vogue on the red carpet. “This is the first time I’m actually on a red carpet pregnant. I can’t imagine a more special moment.”

Karlie attended the biggest night in fashion with Josh, 37, who looked handsome in a classic black tux.

The couple – who tied the knot in October 2018 – announced their first pregnancy via Instagram in November 2020.

“Good morning,” Karlie said in the video. She then panned the camera down to give her fans a glimpse of her baby bump, adding, “Hello baby!”

The Illinois native continued to share photos documenting her growing baby bump via social media as she expected baby No. 1.

Josh then announced their son Levi Joseph’s birth via Instagram on March 14, 2021. “Welcome to the world,” he captioned a photo of their newborn.

While Karlie and Josh have done their best to keep their son out of the spotlight, she has taken the time to gush about Levi in interviews.

While appearing on the Today Show in April 2021, she called motherhood “the greatest joy that I ever knew.”

“The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this,’” she recalled about meeting her son for the first time.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Karlie added that “it is the most profound experience that I had no idea [about] until having a kid.”

She noted that “everything changes” when you become a parent. “I think the last few years have changed us as well but becoming a mom? I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I’m actually on time everywhere now,” the Kode With Klossy boss continued. “I’m a multitasker, you know me, I am doing a thousand things, but I think priorities just changed.”

Similar to how she’s keeping Levi out of the spotlight, Karlie has also been open about her decision to keep her romance with Josh private.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life. Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring,’” she told Porter in April 2018. “There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”