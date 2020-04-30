Mind your manners. Sharon Osbourne slammed Kanye West during the Wednesday, April 29, episode of The Talk @ Home for being a little too ostentatious. The 67-year-old TV host found it in poor taste for Kanye, 42, to “brag” about his money after reaching billionaire status.

“It’s only people who are very insecure who would do that,” the wife of Ozzy Osbourne said after Kanye allegedly fought with Forbes magazine, who estimated his net worth to be almost a billion. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count,” the rapper allegedly wrote in a text to the outlet’s staff.

“You don’t talk about money. It’s the height of rudeness, it’s the most rude thing to ever do is to brag about how much money you have,” Sharon explained, adding that she thinks it’s improper for people to display their wealth with diamonds and designer labels.

“All you can say when you see people like that is a term we have in Europe, and it’s called new money,” she jabbed. “It’s embarrassing, you just embarrassed yourself. [Money] doesn’t make you a better person.”

Although Kanye may be a little salty his billionaire status was shorted, he has bigger problems at home. The “Famous” singer is “struggling to adjust” to life in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source exclusively told In Touch on April 23.

“One thing for sure is that Kanye’s the type of guy who can’t sit still and goes stir-crazy when he’s stuck at home,” the insider added. While wife Kim Kardashian is busy with their four children — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 months — the artist has been “escaping to his studio for some peace and quiet.”

Running off to his studio has “almost become a daily routine” for the Yeezy founder. “And I’m not just talking about being in the ‘office’ for a few hours day. He often won’t come home until 3 a.m.”

By the time Kanye returns from his sweet escape, “Kim’s usually passed out in bed,” the insider said. “She’ll fall asleep with the kids next to her for company.” Despite the backlash Kanye faced for asserting his financial standing, one thing is for sure — No one loves Kanye like Kanye loves Kanye.