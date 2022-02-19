Can it get any worse? Kanye “Ye” West publicly slammed Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in a new, lengthy statement.

“God has a plan to remove the godless Corey, needed to never be here anyway,” the “Eazy” artist, 44, wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, February 19. “And I think he’s a nice person. Not a great person.”

Ye then proceeded to bring Sean Combs, previously known as “Puff Daddy,” and Justin Bieber into the drama, claiming that Corey was a “nice person who used to be around Puff’s family, then got around Justin Bieber, and then when Kris divorced, he slid in.”

“He became the TV version of a father figure and as he always called [himself] ‘a REAL [n–ga],’” Ye wrote.

The “Praise God” rapper even brought estranged wife Kim Kardashian into the mix by alleging that the Georgia native told her “what music she should be listening to.” As a result, Ye claimed he “had him removed from my daughter’s birthday party,” likely referring to Chicago West’s 4th birthday party in January.

“We still never met [Corey’s] family,” the musician alleged in his caption. “And I guess we never will. He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way. That was his job.”

Despite his jabs against Corey, the Yeezy designer praised the momager, 66, in his message. “I love Kris,” he added. “This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper, even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me. I respect her grind, her hustle and her mind. Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”

This isn’t the first time Ye has dissed Corey. Just one day prior, the Grammy award-winning rapper uploaded then quickly deleted an Instagram post that featured a screenshot of a Hollywood Unlocked article about Corey’s alleged cheating scandal. The rumor surfaced online after a video was shared on Wednesday, February 16 of what appeared to be the talent manager, 41, cozying up to another woman at a club.

“We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22,” Ye captioned the post before removing it on Friday, February 18.

While Corey hasn’t publicly addressed the rumor, a source told Us Weekly that day that Ye’s claims were “a false narrative about Corey.”

Kanye’s public praise of Kris isn’t surprising, as she appeared to be making an effort to keep the peace with Ye amid his ongoing strained relationship with Kim, 41. Kris is the only Kardashian-Jenner family member who still follows him on Instagram, meanwhile the Skims founder and her sisters all unfollowed Ye earlier this month.

For Kim’s part, she filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. They’ve experienced high and lows in their coparenting relationship, and she and Ye have been at odds since she began dating comedian Pete Davidson after hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021. By February, Ye shared his qualms against her and her boyfriend on Instagram.

On February 4, Kanye took aim at Kim for allowing their daughter North West to have joint TikTok account. After Kim responded to Kanye’s complaint via Instagram, a source told Life & Style exclusively that she was “definitely leaning on” her boyfriend “for support.”

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” the insider said, while also adding that Kim had “been in tears” and was “a complete wreck about it,” but Pete, 28, had a “calming effect” on her. “He’s the shoulder she needs right now and he’s not doing it for any reason other than he cares about her.”

A rep for Corey did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.