Justin Timberlake Stops Performance to Help Fan in Distress

Justin Timberlake stopped his show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, in the middle of performing his hit song “Cry Me a River” when he saw a fan needing assistance in the crowd.

“House lights up, house lights up,” Justin, 43, said after motioning frantically to security to help a fan in the crowd.

The video shared on Sunday, May 2, on TikTok showed other people in the crowd pointing toward an unseen person as security personnel hopped over a barrier to help.

“Sorry, everybody, one second,” Justin continued. “We need some assistance right here, about five rows back.”

The “Sexyback” artist then asked if the fan was OK before giving them a thumbs up and telling them it was “no problem” and continuing with his performance. TMZ reported that an eyewitness revealed paramedics weren’t called to the scene and the fan later returned to their seat to enjoy the show.

The singer’s fans praised him in the comments section on TikTok for noticing the person needed help.

“I’m so glad that he stopped everything to make sure she was okay. He really loves his fans,” wrote one person.

Another fan added, “As a Paramedic that has worked MANY concerts. It’s very helpful when the artist does this. I have nothing but respect for him for this. It helps us out a lot. Thank you.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

An additional TikTok user wrote, “Having a daughter who Loves to go to concerts, yet suffers from Epilepsy, this makes my heart happy. I never know what might trigger a seizure, but it helps to know he was aware and sought help.”

Justin was the latest artist to stop his performance to help a fan. Taylor Swift has gotten help for audience members during her Eras tour several times over the past few months with the most recent incident happening in Lyon, France.

“Do you need help? Yeah?” Taylor, 34, asked the person while sitting at a piano on stage.

The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” artist then asked for assistance from venue personnel in perfectly executed French.

“Aidez-les, s’il vous plaît,” Taylor said into the microphone, which translates into, “Help them, please.”

In May, the Miss Americana star stopped a show in Stockholm last month for the same reason.

“Someone in the front row, can you tell me yes or no to this question: When you guys are putting a bunch of flashlights up in a group, does that mean people need help?” Taylor asked the crowd.