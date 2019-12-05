Assuming his wife accepts his apology, Justin Timberlake is likely off the hook when it comes to divorce proceedings — which is good news for his bank account. All prenups aside, the multi-millionaire musician would stand to lose a lot of wife Jessica Biel decided to leave and take half. But how much is the “Cry Me a River” singer actually worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, about $250 million. Wealthy Gorilla estimates it’s more like $230 million, which would still make him one of the richest singers in the world. It’s also still about 10 times more than his wife’s net worth. Either way, that’s a lot of dough. Keep scrolling to learn more about where the star’s money comes from.

How does Justin Timberlake make his money?

Celebrity Net Worth cites his work as an actor, record producer, musician, businessperson, dancer, singer, television producer, singer-songwriter, film producer and voice actor as the reason Justin, 38, has so much money to his name. As a member of the boy band ‘NSync, he racked up three multi-platinum albums, and he’s continued that success in his solo career. Outside of his creative pursuits, however, he also endorses several products and even co-owns a couple of businesses.

What businesses does Justin Timberlake own?

Over the years, the “What Goes Around … Comes Around” singer has been involved with restaurants like the now-closed Southern Hospitality in New York and Chi in Los Angeles. He also is a cofounder of the William Rast clothing line and collaborated with Levi’s on a collection for the company. Despite his role as the president of Facebook in the 2010 flick The Social Network, he was an investor in MySpace after a redesign in 2012. He partnered with liquor company Sauza to create his own line of Tequila, Sauza 901, and has an ownership stake in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. Oh, yeah, and he and wife Jessica, 37, own part of the Memphis Grizzlies NBA team.

What music and TV has he produced?

Outside of his own projects, the musician has worked as a producer on albums like Rihanna‘s Good Girl Gone Bad, Madonna‘s Hard Candy, Little Big Town‘s Wanderlust and even Beyoncé‘s self-titled album, Beyoncé. He also created and executive produced the 2019 game show Spin the Wheel hosted by Dax Shepard. Additionally, he and Jessica were two of the executive producers on a gold documentary called The Short Game.