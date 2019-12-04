Stopping the feelings? While all eyes are on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel following the 38-year-old’s hand holding scandal with costar Alisha Wainwright, sources say there was trouble in paradise long before. Insiders exclusively told In Touch the two have been at each other’s throats for a while now.

“Justin and Jessica have been arguing for months,” the source said of the parents, who share a 4-year-old son, Silas. “They’ve been fighting to save the marriage for the sake of Silas, but the photos of him wasted and being all handsy with Alisha is the final nail in the coffin.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Jessica has dealt with cheating allegations against her husband. “For years there have been infidelity rumors,” the insider continued, and said the two have “trust issues.” Back in 2014, Justin was spotted getting flirty in a Paris bar, and four years prior he allegedly had a three-day affair with Olivia Munn after telling the actress he had split from Jessica. Although Justin has denied both those instances, Jessica isn’t so sure he is still credible.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

On November 21, the singer was photographed getting handsy with Alisha, 30, during a break from filming on location in New Orleans for their movie, Palmer. As the two sat on the balcony of the Old Absinthe House, they were photographed holding hands while she stroked his leg.

Although Justin and Jessica have yet to comment on the telling photos, Alisha’s rep insisted her relationship with Justin is simply professional, stating, “There is no validity to the speculation.” An insider also shared to Us Weekly they were simply enjoying a night out with coworkers. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha,” the source said. “The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

Following the incident, Jessica was spotted in Los Angeles and was photographed wearing her diamond ring. “Just because she’s wearing it doesn’t mean she’s not mad,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “She feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.” Despite their ongoing drama, we hope these two can work things out.