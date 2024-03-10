Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom's Red Carpet Debut

Justin Theroux ​and girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom made their red carpet debut at the star-studded 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar’s party on Sunday, March 10.

The couple wore matching ensembles as Justin, 52, rocked an all-black suit and Nicole, 29, donned an archive Donna Karan collection off-the-shoulder dress.

The pair took their relationship public nearly five months after sparking dating rumors after being photographed showing PDA around New York City. Like Justin, Nicole is an actor and has starred in The Gilded Age and Law and Order: SVU.

This is The Leftovers actor’s first public relationship since his 2017 split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The former couple started dating in 2011 after they got reacquainted while working on the film Wanderlust. Four years later, Justin and Jennifer, 55, tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony held at their Los Angeles home. However, their marriage was short-lived as they announced their separation at the beginning of 2018, months after they called it quits.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” Justin and The Morning Show star wrote in a joint statement in February 2018. “Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Getty

In 2023, Justin opened up about his marriage with Jennifer and made a rare comment about their relationship during an interview with Esquire. The Washington, D.C. native didn’t bad mouth his past lover, but he made it clear that public romances weren’t for him.

“There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” Justin told the outlet. “And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don’t talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance. Having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing. So, it’s a classic no-comment situation for me.”

Justin and Jennifer have remained friendly since their split. To add, a source exclusively told In Touch in August 2023 that Jennifer “hasn’t gone on a single date since Justin.”

“They’ve remained friends, but despite all the reports to the contrary, things never got romantic again for them” the insider dished, adding, “Jen has been healing and learning to love again.”