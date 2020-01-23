What’s going on here? Justin Bieber shared a few photos and videos to his Instagram Story on January 22, and one of them featured a series of books he’s reading — including one on how to have an “affair-proof marriage.”

According to the description, in His Needs, Her Needs: Building an Affair-Proof Marriage, author Willard Harley, “identifies the ten most vital needs of men and women and shows husbands and wives how to satisfy those needs in their spouses. He provides guidance for becoming irresistible to your spouse and for loving more creatively and sensitively, thereby eliminating the problems that often lead to extramarital affairs.”

Justin, 25, is married to Hailey Baldwin. The duo got secretly married in 2018 and had an actual wedding ceremony on September 30, 2019. It seems a little early for the singer to already be looking for self-help books to improve their relationship, but perhaps he’s just trying to get ahead of any issues marriage can bring and build a strong foundation from the start.

Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

In fact, the couple has already reportedly sought help for their relationship previously. According to Life & Style magazine, Justin and Hailey, 23, entered into marriage counseling just one month after their wedding. The two of them “are very close and open with each other,” an insider said, “but being in the spotlight can put pressure on any relationship,” the outlet reported in October 2018.

Justin might just have the wisdom to know that counseling can help any relationship, even if it’s seemingly a strong one. He and his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez reportedly sought professional aid when they were together as well. “Justin and Hailey want to ensure that they deal with any hiccups like adults,” the insider revealed, “rather than letting them drag out and develop into something bigger.”

However, around Christmas, Hailey shared some super lovey photos of the duo on her Instagram account, and they seemed very happy together. “Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours,” the model captioned four selfies.

Plus, Justin shared a photo on January 20 that read, “I [heart] My Wife” on Instagram, and wrote, “I don’t post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it’s an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other!” So they could be doing just fine these days.

Every marriage has ups and downs, right? Justin might just be reading the book to have better tools to face those downs when he and his wife have to face them — together.