Justin Bieber Says ‘There Is No Truth’ to a Claim He Sexually Assaulted a Fan After a 2014 Concert

Justin Bieber has denied allegations of rape, saying “there is no truth” to a claim he sexually assaulted a woman six years ago.

“In the past 24 hours, a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014, in Austin, Texas at the Four Seasons hotel,” the singer, 26, wrote on Twitter on Sunday, June 21. He added that he was “never present at that location” at that time.

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” Bieber continued. “However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

The “Stuck With You” singer, who has been married to Hailey Baldwin for nearly two years, posted a series of screenshots including social media posts, receipts and hotel bookings which he said proved his innocence.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I stayed with Selena [Gomez] and our friends at an Airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the Four Seasons was messed up,” Bieber noted, referring to his on-and-off ex-girlfriend. He continued, “The pics I showed of me and Selena March 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the Four Seasons.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

An account from a woman known as Danielle detailed claims of an assault in Houston, Texas on March 9, 2014. She claimed that after a surprise performance at a bar, Bieber invited her and her two friends to the Four Seasons.

The woman added that she has had “multiple therapy sessions” after the alleged incident and spoke to close friends and family. Her tweets have since been deleted.

In Touch reached out to Bieber’s team for comment.