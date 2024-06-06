Just weeks after they renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii and announced they were expecting their first child, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, flew to Japan for a little R&R. But as it turned out, the trip was anything but relaxing.

“Their babymoon was a complete bust,” says a source close to the couple. “Friends who saw them at their hotel [Aman Kyoto] said they looked miserable. Justin moped around and seemed sad and out of it, when this should have been one of the happiest times in his life. Hailey was always by his side and tried to lift his spirits, but he rarely smiled. It didn’t look like they were having fun at all.”

Apparently Justin, 30, is still struggling with mental health issues, says an insider, and Hailey, 27, is trying to support him as best she can.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

“He’s still kind of in his own world. Hailey is his only true friend, and she’s under a lot of pressure to try to see him through this rough patch. It’s tough on her, especially now that she’s pregnant. But if anything can snap Justin out of this dark period, it’s Hailey. He loves her more than anything, and they both can’t wait to welcome their first child.”