Julia Roberts and Danny Moder ‘Want to Shut the World Out’

There’s private and there’s downright reclusive. Though her megawatt smile has made her one of the most well-known stars in the world, Julia Roberts shuns the spotlight.

Indeed, the 56-year-old hasn’t been seen at a Hollywood event since way back in March. Instead, the Oscar winner and her husband of 22 years, cinematographer Danny Moder spend most of their time holed up at their spread in New Mexico or a new property in Northern California.

“Even though they’ve kept their place in Malibu, they’re hardly ever there,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “They’ve gotten to this place in their marriage where they seem to want to shut the world out.”

As In Touch has previously reported, the parents of 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son Henry, 16, have been weathering a bumpy patch as of late. One sticking point was Julia’s plan to move to San Francisco.

“Danny resisted,” says the source. “It’s an open secret that she’d prefer to live a more visible life, but that’s just not Danny’s style.”

Julia caving was a red flag for some.

“There’s a lot of concern among her friends that she’s bending herself to suit his needs,” the insider admits. “That isn’t going to go well.”

At the same time, when the pair does go public — whether on the red carpet or on social media — they look nothing but loving.

“When they’re seen, like they were during Oscars week, they come across as happy,” notes the source. “But they’re one of those couples that has very serious highs and lows.”

For now, Julia’s putting her family first, regardless.

“She’s prioritized family over Hollywood,” says the insider. “Even if people worry she’s deliberately pushed friends away.”