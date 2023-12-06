Julia Roberts’ idea of a perfect birthday? “Five days away with zero contact with the outside world … just the two of us,” she gushed about celebrating her 50th with husband Danny Moder. Six years later, a lot has changed. ​”The week of her birthday in October, Danny flew out to Fiji to surf with his friends while she stayed behind,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the cinematographer, 54. “He often takes off on these elaborate surfing trips without Julia — it’s like an escape for him.”

After 21 years of marriage, the parents to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and Henry, 16, “seem to be living separate lives,” adds the source, noting Julia, who’s currently starring in the Netflix movie Leave the World Behind, “has been working more now that the kids are older and more independent.” The children used to be their common denominator.

“Danny has always had a full life of his own, with lots of hobbies and a huge circle of friends he sees often, while Julia is the opposite — she isn’t really close to his friends and prefers to stay home,” says the source. “But now that they’re not together as a family as much, they’re in a new phase of their lives, and it’s been a rocky adjustment.”