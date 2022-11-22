Duggar drama? Joy-Anna Duggar got candid about which of her sisters she’s closest to – and the siblings she doesn’t keep up with – amid family tension over sister Jinger Vuolo’s forthcoming book, Becoming Free Indeed.

When a fan asked Joy-Anna, 25, if she has one sister she talks to more than the others during a Q&A on Instagram on Tuesday, November 21, the Counting On alum responded by posting a cute snap of herself, Jana Duggar and Jinger. “I would say I talk to Jana and Jinger the most right now (FaceTime and texting),” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji to her answer.

“Is it hard keeping up with your siblings with so many marriages/kids now?” another curious fan asked, to which Joy-Anna replied, “I don’t keep up with my family as much as I want to, everyone is growing up and has their own lives and busy schedules!”

Joy-Anna – who is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Austin Forsyth – was then asked another juicy question, in which a fan inquired whether she will read Jinger’s upcoming memoir. “Yes, I’m excited to read it!” she responded.

In October, it was revealed that Jinger, 28, penned a new book in which she “recounts how she began to question the harmful ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ,” per the book’s description. Additionally, Becoming Free Indeed will explore how a yet-to-be-named brother-in-law “who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle as Jinger” played a key role in Jinger’s journey to examine her beliefs.

In a video titled “The Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done” that was posted to YouTube on November 7, the Hope We Hold author clarified that the book is not a “tell-all about my family” but instead a deep dive into her “spiritual journey.” Her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, raised the family to follow the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) organization’s ministry, which Jinger now believes influenced her to build her life on “rules, not God’s Word.”

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” an insider told In Touch in November. “They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”

Though Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, are concerned about the book, other members of the Duggar family have shown their support for Jinger, including sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and cousin Amy King (née Duggar).

“Proud of you sis and following God’s leading in your life! Look forward to reading the book!” Jill, 31, wrote in a comment on Instagram, while Amy, 36, added: “Love that you are speaking YOUR truth. I’ll always support you and love you.”