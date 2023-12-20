Josh Duggar is petitioning the Supreme Court of the United States to appeal his child pornography case, In Touch can confirm.

The legal paperwork was ​filed to Brett Kavanaugh, an associate justice on the Supreme Court and was filed before the December 27 deadline for the “writ of certiorari on Mr. Duggar’s behalf.”

“Mr. Duggar’s case raises an important question, inter alia, concerning a criminal defendant’s constitutional right to present a complete defense,” Josh’s lawyer wrote, according to the documents obtained by In Touch.

The story is developing …