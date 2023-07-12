Despite reports that disgraced reality star Josh Duggar and his fellow inmates at FCI Seagoville are “suffering” amid the brutal heat wave in Texas, prison officials tell In Touch that all inmates have “a chance to cool down.”

“The facility was built in the 1930s and since then housing units and other buildings have been added,” a rep from the federal corrections institute tells In Touch on Wednesday, July 12. “Some of the facilities housing units do not have AC. However, within each housing unit there are TV and computer rooms that allow inmates a chance to cool down as those areas inside of the housing units that do not have AC those areas do. We have new built housing units that have AC throughout. [sic]”

The institution’s claims come amid reports that inmates are “passing out” as temperatures reach more than 100 degrees in Dallas, Texas.

“Texas is having record-breaking heat waves. Most of the buildings in Seagoville don’t have air conditioning for the inmates,” a source told The Sun. “Other loved ones are sharing how inmates are passing out.”

According to the outlet, “The electricity keeps going in and out because the generator is overloaded. When it’s working, it’s relatively cool though.”

However, FCI Seagoville disputed those claims, saying, “While FCI Seagoville did have an issue with power outages back a few months. We have not had any power-related issues affecting A/C lately.”

The former 19 Kids & Counting star has been serving his 12.5-year prison sentence at the Texas-based facility since May 2022, after being found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. The latter charge was ultimately dropped during Josh’s sentencing hearing.

One month after Josh was sentenced, a source exclusively told In Touch that the father of seven was “terrified” of prison.

“Even though Seagoville is low security and not known for violence against inmates, it does happen,” the insider added of the facility, which houses more than 1,700 inmates. “And he’s going in for what fellow criminals and inmates despise: a child sex offender.”

“No one here feels sorry for him,” the source added.

While Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, has stood by her husband throughout his legal battles, Josh is not allowed conjugal visits for the duration of his prison sentence. The only type of physical contact he can engage in with Anna, 35, are “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste),” according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

The Arkansas native was originally scheduled to be released from prison on August 12, 2032, but his sentence was extended after he was found in possession of a cell phone and moved to the Special Housing Unit. He is currently expected to be released on October 1, 2032.