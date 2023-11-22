Jordyn Woods directly responded to fans who claimed that she was shading Khloé Kardashian by wearing a jacket with the quote “I don’t need your situation” on it from her 2019 Red Table Talk interview. The model originally used the quote to reference her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

“There is NO shade here,” Jordyn, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story. “Just a quote we can all relate to at some point. Not everything is shade, and not everything is that deep.”

She also revealed that her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, designed the jacket for her Woods by Jordyn clothing line. “I love it,” she concluded.

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/Instagram

The custom letterman jacket features the message, “I don’t need your situation” on the front. The quote comes directly from Jordyn’s 2019 interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith where she discussed kissing Khloé’s then-boyfriend, Tristan, 32, at a party.

“I’m no home-wrecker,” Jordyn, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner at the time of the scandal, said. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love and has a beautiful daughter. I would never try to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth.”

Kylie, 26, and Jordyn had a falling out after news of the cheating scandal broke. However, they have since rekindled their friendship and were photographed grabbing dinner together in July.

Khloé, 39, also confirmed on a recent episode of The Kardashians that she is in a good place with Jordyn today. “I have forgiven Jordyn,” she shared. “Of course, I was upset at the time, and we moved on. I mean, there’s no bad blood. Jordyn and I are good.”

Although the Hulu star broke up with Tristan after his tryst with Jordyn, they got back together amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In December 2021, it was revealed that Tristan had gotten another woman, Maralee Nichols, pregnant amidst his rekindled romance with Khloé. The reality star later confirmed that she and Tristan learned that they were expecting their second child via surrogate just days before she found out about the paternity scandal. Their son, Tatum, was born in July 2022.

Khloé and Tristan broke up after she learned about his affair with Maralee. However, they’ve since gotten back on amicable terms to coparent their two children. The basketball player also briefly lived with Khloé after his mother’s death earlier this year.