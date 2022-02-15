What happened to Gabby Petito? The Long Island native, 22, was reported missing on September 11 after she embarked on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in July. After Laundrie, 23, returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, without Petito, her family became concerned about her whereabouts. Keep reading to find out what happened leading up to her disappearance and get updates.

Who Was Gabby Petito?

She was a 22-year-old student and Florida resident who was originally from Long Island.

What Happened to Her?

In July 2021, Petito and her fiancé, Laundrie, packed up her 2012 Ford Transit van and went on a road trip to visit national parks, as part of the “van life” movement on social media. Petito was last seen traveling in the Grand Teton and Yellowstone areas of Wyoming. They had also visited states like Kansas, Colorado and Utah along the way.

During a stop in Moab, Utah, local police had an encounter with Petito and Laundrie. At the time, the couple were described as having been “engaged in some sort of altercation,” according to a report released by the Moab City Police Department.

On August 12, officers responded to a call near the Moonflower Community Cooperative for a domestic incident in which a “male had been observed to have assaulted the female,” ABC News 4 reported. The couple drove off after the alleged altercation, but police caught up with their van near the entrance to Arches National Park.

When cops pulled them over, they observed Petito crying “uncontrollably.” Laundrie told officers they had been traveling together in their van for several months and it “created emotional strain between them and increased the number of arguments.” During their argument in Moab, Laundrie said he tried to separate Petito from him so they could “both calm their emotions,” but Petito had “gone into a manic state” because she thought he “was going to leave her in Moab without a ride.”

Laundrie then claimed Petito began to slap him, so he pushed her away to avoid being slapped. Petito lost her balance but was still able to allegedly scratch his face. Despite the alleged altercation, the couple told law enforcement that they were in love and did not want to press charges. Police determined that the incident was not domestic violence but caused by a mental or emotional health “break.”

When Was Petito Reported Missing?

Petito’s last text message to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, was on August 30, which Schmidt speculated was not from her daughter. Petito’s grandfather was referred to as “Stan” in the message, although she never called him by his first name.

On September 1, Laundrie returned to the home he and Petito shared with his parents in North Port, Florida. The Petito family reported Gabby as missing to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York on September 11.

Laundrie Becomes a Person of Interest

On September 15, the North Port police released a statement confirming Petito’s fiancé was a person of interest.

Laundrie Allegedly Goes Missing

“The attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night, indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son. The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week,” Josh Taylor, a public information officer for the North Port Police told the New York Post on September 17.

A Woman’s Remains Are Found

On September 19, a body matching the description of Petito had been found by crews searching a national park in Wyoming, one of the last places she was known to have been seen alive.

“As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for her family,” FBI agent Charles Jones told the media, holding back tears.

Along with their statement was a list of the major updates in the case. In an update that was listed after October 20, 2021, the day Laundrie’s remains and belongings were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, officials revealed the contents of Laundrie’s notebook.

“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death,” read the FBI’s statement.

Autopsy Update

In February 2022, officials with Florida’s District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office shared their findings on Laundrie’s remains in a 47-page report. According to the document, numerous bones recovered at the scene showed signs of “moderately extensive carnivore activity evidenced by multiple gouging and gnawing marks.”

The report also stated that the markings were “consistent” with animals such as feral dogs, coyotes, rodents or raccoons having chewed on his bones after his death. A description of the autopsy read, “Multiple long bones including bones of the arms and legs all disclose carnivore predation activity characterized by gnawing and chewing.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.