Sharing his condolences. Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Joe Giudice posted a heartfelt message mourning the loss of Teresa Giudice’s father, Giacinto Gorga, after he sadly died on April 2. Taking to Instagram, the TV personality praised his father-in-law for “setting an example” and helping them navigate life. “We benefited from it every day,” he wrote.

“Thank you for being a guiding light,” the 47-year-old continued alongside a series of throwback photos from over the years. “Thank you for cooking at family holiday dinners — I cherish the times we all sat around the table together playing cards and listening to your remembrances of thanks. Thank you for your wit — your daughter got the best of that.”

“Now, your [heart emoji] and my dad are smiling in this tough time because they get to enjoy your good food and funny jokes. Cin cin,” the reality star concluded his tribute. On the first photo he shared, Joe added a caption gushing over Giacinto’s heart of gold, noting he was a “great man” that always made sure everyone in his family was “provided for.”

Joe’s thoughtful statement comes after Teresa, 47, broke the tragic news to fans. “My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass and I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” she wrote, referencing her mother who passed in 2017. “You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life. You are the absolute strongest man and I know you missed mommy so much, but you stayed for us.”

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice / Instagram

Teresa and Joe’s daughter Milania also took to social media to pay homage after her grandpa died at the age of 76. “Rest easy my angel,” she shared. “I love you endlessly thank you for all the laughs and countless memories. You will forever be missed. You brighten every room you walked into. Thank you for being my best friend. I love you nonno.”

Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, shared a sentimental message of her own about the lessons he taught her. “Heaven just got another angel [prayer hands emoji,” the Bravo alum, 41, wrote. “You’ve been the only dad I’ve known for the past 16 years. You were such an incredible man and such a loving Nonno … they don’t make them like you anymore.”

“Thank you for teaching my husband how to treat his wife the way you treated yours. Thank you for teaching me how to cook everything I make. Thank you for all the energy you’ve always brought everywhere you went. Run to your wife. She’s waiting for you.”