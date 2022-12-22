Family feud? Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) was snubbed by her family on her 29th birthday, nearly one month before the release of her new book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear.

The Duggar family members were noticeably silent when it came to publicly wishing Jinger a happy birthday on Wednesday, December 21. Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar occasionally post about big milestones on their joint Instagram page, though Jinger’s birthday was not acknowledged. Meanwhile, none of her 18 siblings posted on social media about the big day.

However, Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, made sure to make his wife feel special by posting a sweet tribute to her via Instagram. “Happy Birthday to this beautiful woman,” he captioned a photo of the Counting On alum mid-laugh. “I love you @jingervuolo.”

Jinger, who shares daughters Felicity, 4, and Evangeline, 2, with Jeremy, 35, replied, “Aww thank you, baby!!”

The former TLC personality also shared posts from her friends wishing her a happy birthday via her own Instagram Stories, though none of her family members made the cut.

Jinger celebrated her 29th birthday as she continues to promote her upcoming book, Becoming Free Indeed, which will be released on January 31, 2023. According to the book’s description, the mother of two will recount “how she began to question the harmful ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ.”

While discussing the book in a YouTube video titled, “The Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done,” in November 2022, she explained that it is not a “tell-all about my family” but instead an examination into her “spiritual journey.” Jinger will explain her decision to abandon the teachings of Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) minister Bill Gothard, which she called “wrong.”

Shortly after Jinger announced she was releasing the book, an insider exclusively told In Touch that her parents are “bracing themselves” ahead of its release.

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” the source shared. “They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”

Beth Hall/AP/Shutterstock

Despite insisting that the book isn’t about her family, the 19 Kids and Counting alum will likely touch on some of the Duggars’ drama, including Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges and his 2015 molestation scandal.

The insider noted that Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, “fear the worst” for what Jinger will discuss in the book, “especially stories about their faith, raising their large family and especially the dark Josh incident.” The source added, “The last thing they want is to bring more unwanted, negative attention and scrutiny to their family.”