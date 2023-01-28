Her new outlook. Counting On alum Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) described how her perception of alcohol, birth control and dating “changed” after parting ways from her family’s strict belief system.

“On every topic, I have had to come back and say, ‘Well, what does God’s word actually say?’” the former TLC star, 29, told People in a recent interview. “The Bible is very clear about drinking, and it simply says that alcohol is not a sin. Jesus made wine at a wedding.”

While the Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear author noted she isn’t an avid alcohol consumer, Jinger added that she doesn’t “have a problem with other Christians” who drink, noting, “It’s their liberty to drink if they choose.”

In terms of birth control usage, the former 19 Kids & Counting star admitted that her views have shifted after she became a mother. Jinger shares daughters Felicity Nicole and Evangeline Jo with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

“I always thought that was totally wrong,” she said, referring to birth control. “I just no longer see it as that. I definitely have changed.”

Jinger also explained how her outlook on dating versus courtship has altered.

“I would look at people who are dating and think, ‘Oh, they are setting themselves up for a life of disaster because this can’t lead anywhere good,’” she told the outlet. “I’ve seen more people honor God — and live a very beautiful life — who have dated, and sometimes even better than courtship.”

The Duggar family embraced the teachings of the non-denominational Christian organization Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which was established by founder Bill Gothard. The movement teaches its followers that certain modern cultural practices, such as dating, should be avoided.

“I could be so consumed with that — with having a chaperone, with not kissing before you’re married, and not holding hands before you’re engaged,” Jinger continued before admitting, “All of these things that I had set up for myself that now I kind of laugh at.”

The former reality TV personality is gearing up for the upcoming Tuesday, January 31, release of her memoir. The book will not be a “tell-all” about Jinger’s family, she noted in a November 2022 YouTube video. However, she addresses her own “spiritual journey” in the story after growing up in an IBLP household with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

According to her memoir’s synopsis, Jinger’s book will unpack “how she began to question the harmful ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ.”