Jill Duggar Wears Denim Shorts With Cousin Amy Photos

Doing her! Jill Duggar threw her family’s famous modesty rules out the window as she rocked denim shorts and reunited with her cousin, Amy King, for a hot summer afternoon.

“Too much fun in the garden,” Jill, 32, shared alongside a collage of photos featuring her cousin and a friend via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 29. In the snaps, Jill wore distressed medium-washed denim shorts, a striped shirt and a floral headband. Meanwhile, Amy, 36, dressed for the sunny day in a pink tank top and black shorts.

In a separate slide, Jill added, “Loved getting to end the week with you girls!”

This isn’t the first time that Jill has been spotted rebelling against the strict dress code practice that parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar raised their daughters with under the conservative religious group Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

Just last month, Jill posted a photo of herself by the water as she wore baggy gauze overalls from Natural Life and a white tee.

​​The Christian organization, which was established by Bill Gothard in 1961, included teachings on “male superiority and female obedience,” guidelines on how men and women should dress, homeschooling curriculums and Bible memorization, according to a July 2016 article in The Chicago Magazine.

Jill, Amy, and Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, recently spoke out in the Prime docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, on their experiences under the Duggar family’s following of the strict religion.

In the docuseries, which was released on June 2, Jill made several allegations against her family as well as IBLP. “My dad does control a lot of things in the family,” she said. “Family relationships were already kinda rocky … Everything within the family dynamic has shifted, and not for the better.”

In response to Shiny Happy People, Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle, 56, released a statement challenging the docuseries.

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love,” the couple wrote on their website on June 1. “Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

Jill first opened up about setting “healthy boundaries” with her family in a September 2020 YouTube video where she explained how she often used to wear dresses or skirts in her younger years to please the conservative brood. However, as she and her husband, 34, “grew as a couple,” Jill reevaluated the decision and felt she could still be “modest” and wear pants.

“I kind of always thought they were cute,” Jill confessed. “But I think that some of the decisions that we’ve made … even if I liked something before, I wouldn’t have done it because maybe of the backlash that I would get or something … from people close to me or something. I just hate confrontation so maybe I would’ve avoided it.”