Reaching new heights. Jinger Duggar “faced her fears” in short black shorts while on an indoor rock climbing adventure with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

In a vlog posted on YouTube on Wednesday, July 19, Jinger, 29, shared that she, along with her siblings, James Duggar and Jason Duggar, conquered their fears by climbing an ambitious rock wall. In the video, the mom of two was seen scaling the wall in a black racerback tank top and short black athletic shorts.

“I was terrified,” the former Counting On alum captioned the clip. “But I regret not doing this sooner.

Jinger’s sporty, athletic style goes against the strict dress code practices that parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar raised their daughters to abide by as part of the patriarchal and controversial religious group, Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/YouTube

The non-denominational organization, which was established by Bill Gothard in 1961, included teachings on “male superiority and female obedience,” guidelines on how men and women should dress, homeschooling curriculums and Bible memorization, according to a July 2016 article in The Chicago Magazine.

Jinger opened up about the experience growing up with the wardrobe regulations and why she began to question the ideology in her book, Becoming Free Indeed, which was released in January 2023.

“In her early 20s, a new family member — a brother-in-law who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle as Jinger — caused her to examine her beliefs,” the memoir’s description read via the book’s publisher’s website. “He was committed to the Bible, but he didn’t believe many of the things Jinger had always assumed were true. His influence … caused Jinger to see that her life was built on rules, not God’s Word.”

Jinger seemingly inspired her siblings to speak out regarding their own changing beliefs. Her younger sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) recently spoke out on her decision to wear pants, saying there “wasn’t anything in the scripture that’s black and white on dress.”

“I think biblically, we just kind of looked through scripture for a long time and feel like this is OK for our family,” she explained in a YouTube video posted in March. The former TLC star added that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, started conversations revolving around dress “within our first year of marriage” and it was something the pair talked about “on and off for the last three or four years.”

“I had always worn skirts my whole life and so for me, like I don’t know, I just wasn’t in a rush,” she continued. “I feel like you can be modest and wear pants and that’s kind of where we came to. I do try to be modest in my pants, like in wearing pants, and not things too tight or too short.”