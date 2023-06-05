They’re a team! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) sent her husband, Derick Dillard, a public message of thanks amid the release of the new documentary they appeared in and their tell-all book.

“I’m so incredibly grateful for my man @derickdillard,” the former Counting On star, 32, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, June 5. “His support means the world to me. Thanks, babe! Also, my book COUNTING THE COST will be out in the world soon!”

In one of the photos she shared, Jill and Derick, 34, shared a sweet kiss for the camera. In another slide, the former reality TV star included an image of her and Derick’s upcoming book, Counting the Cost, which is scheduled for a January 2024 release.

The couple announced their new memoir on May 31 via Instagram. In her post, the 19 Kids and Counting alum explained that their book “details [their] painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family.”

“As the picture on the cover conveys, the book is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult yet hopeful,” she explained in her caption. “The challenges we have faced, including the lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation and betrayal are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced. However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

The memoir promises readers they will uncover the “unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting,” per the book’s description via Simon and Schuster’s website.

Shortly after breaking the news about her and Derick’s book, the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets was released on June 1. In it, the couple sat down to unravel their experiences with the Duggar family’s following of IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles).

IBLP is a non-denominational Christian organization that was founded by Bill Gothard in 1961. The group has faced backlash over the years for the way it prioritizes patriarchal authority over women.

During episode 4 of Shiny Happy People, Jill revealed that her father, Jim Bob Duggar, “does control a lot of things in the family” and that “family relationships were already kind of rocky.”

“Everything within the family dynamic has shifted, and not for the better,” she added.

Despite the revelations she shared about her family, Jill broke her silence about the docuseries by responding to a fan’s comment on Instagram.

“You did a great job on the documentary!” the social media user wrote. “I don’t even see any ‘dishonoring’ of your parents; just facts about what happened and captivating on all the beautiful childhood memories,” one fan commented under Jill’s post. “Keep on doing what you’re doing … Never forget who you are, and who made you the way you are.”

In response, Jill wrote, “Thanks. I love my parents.”