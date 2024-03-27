Jessica Simpson‘s reclusive behavior has insiders panicking she could be on the verge of a relapse, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Although the pop star turned fashion mogul, 43, claims she’s been sober since 2017, “the people closest to her are very worried, even if they’re afraid to say it to her face,” says a source.

“Jessica was absolutely not on point during her minimal public appearances,” the insider adds. “She doesn’t leave the house a lot and her look is devolving into Real Housewives territory, like she’s constantly getting cosmetic surgery touch-ups. It’s not flattering, and people are afraid this could all end in tragedy.”

A source also fears her 10-year marriage to former football pro Eric Johnson is on shaky ground due to Simpson’s “spaced-out attitude.” The insider says, “It’s worrying how she’s turned her back on the spotlight for this weird new life where she spends 95 percent of her time holed up at home and seems really zonked out when she ventures out in public every few months.”

Jackson Lee/GC images

Last year Simpson, who’s been open about her recovery from alcohol and drugs, revealed in an interview she was considering moving to Nashville to reboot her music career — but nothing came of the plan.

“She can still book big venues, but she only has a small catalog of hit songs and recording new music hasn’t been a priority,” says the source. “I blame her reps for not putting a plan into action — they’ve let her drift because she doesn’t ‘need’ to work. But anybody who knows Jessica knows she’s happiest when she has a lot going on and that’s the opposite of where she is right now.”