Jessica Biel may have forgiven Justin Timberlake for his 2019 PDA scandal, but the couple’s marriage will face the ultimate test when the singer, 43, hits the road to promote his new album, Everything I Thought It Was. “Having Justin home for several years has certainly helped strengthen their relationship,” says a source exclusively to Life & Style. “Now that he’ll be [gone], Jessica is on edge.” When Justin left to film Palmer more than four years ago, photos of him holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans ended up all over the internet. He denied cheating on Jessica, 41, but apologized for embarrassing her. “Jessica is very uneasy about what the next few months will bring,” admits the source, noting his record debuts on March 15. “Justin’s comeback is putting new pressure on them.”

