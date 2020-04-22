Get it, girl! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola joined TikTok on Tuesday, April 21, and killed it while dancing to J. Lo’s “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” The 33-year-old appeared to be having fun with social media while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I jumped on the #TikTok bandwagon! I decided to try the #jlotiktokchallenge! How do you guys think I did..?!” Sammi captioned the video shared to her Instagram. “Follow me on TikTok: SammiSweetheart1 or click link in bio! You think @jlo would approve?!”

In the comments, fans praised the brunette beauty for her killer dance moves. “This is hands-down best one I’ve seen!!!” one follower gushed. “OMG yesssss!!!! Sammi!! I did not know you can dance like this, so good!!!” another exclaimed. A third chimed in, writing, “Oh snap … Sammi fricken Sweetheart, I didn’t know you could dance! LOL.”

In addition to taking a stab at the TikTok game, the former MTV personality has been working on her fitness. “Another day … another workout,” the bride-to-be captioned a sweaty workout selfie on April 8. She’s clearly busy shedding for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Christian Biscardi.

Unfortunately, the happy couple had to postpone their nuptials until September due to the global pandemic. Although their wedding may be on hold, drama concerning their guest list is ever-present.

The cast of Jersey Shore seemed to think they didn’t make the cut to be invited to Sammi’s wedding. “I think it’s happening soon. We haven’t gotten anything,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi exclusively told In Touch in early April. “We would have loved to [go].”

“It’s understandable,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley chimed in. “I mean she came from a TV show that she clearly doesn’t want to be a part of anymore. So, there’s probably that give and take of having us part of certain … I don’t know. I wish we could talk to her about it.”

Although her former roommates might be sad they “drifted apart,” it appeared Sammi thought it was for the best. On Monday, April 20, the owner of Sweetheart Styles shared a cryptic message about her choice of friendships. “Your taste in people will change as you learn to love yourself,” she shared to her Story with a sticker, reading, “facts.”

