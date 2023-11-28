Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed that he almost released a secret sex tape to make money amid his past financial woes.

Mike, 41, explained that he used to have a sex tape in his office as a potential “insurance policy” if he ever needs extra cash. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, November 27, the MTV personality admitted that he has spoken to his team about releasing the tape to the public for the right price.

“There was one. I think it’s been destroyed … the video wasn’t released [because] the offers weren’t good enough,” Mike revealed. “They were a combo of revenue from the sales or streams. It wasn’t as big of an upfront payment as I wanted. It wasn’t Jersey Shore money, so I wasn’t going to put myself out there like that.”

Mike then recalled a time when he was “down on [his] luck” and “wanted to soften the fall.” The reality star added, “There was that emergency sex tape. I had to tell my mother and [wife] Lauren [Sorrentino], ‘I have to do this, it’s been here for years.’ And we went down that journey of selling it and we decided not to.”

While releasing his own sex tape to make ends meet was a low point for Mike, he said his “lowest point” took place before he entered rehab for drug addiction in 2015. “I did something I never thought I was gonna do. I ended up trying a drug that I never thought I would try,” he told the outlet. “A drug that kills most people. A drug that most people don’t come back from. A drug that I told myself that I would never do, that I thought was dirty. It was heroin.”

“I was depressed and [with] anxiety and self-doubt,” Mike admitted while reflecting on his years of addiction. “I had given up on myself. I just wanted to get out of that space mentally.”

While Mike didn’t end up selling his sex tape, he did admit to spending “about half a million dollars on cocaine and oxycodone” amid his addiction struggles. “I was wild. I was careless. I was reckless, and I fell prey to drug addiction,” he said.

In addition to spending the large sum of money on drugs, Mike revealed he regularly carried Xanax and Valium when traveling on airplanes and weed and cocaine during daily occasions.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

“My life was going by so quickly that, at the time, I made a mistake and I thought it was going to help my performance or my stamina, and for a little bit, I have to say, that it did,” he said. “But eventually I became dependent and I became addicted on these substances.”

Mike said that he struggled with substance abuse before Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, though his addiction became worse when he was able to afford drugs with the money from the show. The father of two – who is currently expecting baby No. 3 with Lauren, 38 – said that he hid his drug use from production and found creative ways to “smuggle” the drugs while filming.