After trolls commented on Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s appearance on Instagram, the reality starlet was not having it and slammed accusations that she got plastic surgery. “Thank you to everyone that signed up for our LIVE MASTER CLASS,” the 33-year-old captioned a photo of herself showing off her glam makeup on Friday, January 3. “We will be having another one soon and will let you guys know what the look will be. I love all of you with all my heart. You guys asked the best questions and were such a great group. Big thanks to my partner in this @anjali_artistry. Thank you @divackovic13, @alexisjadebeauty, @rosalias_beauty and @toribbeauty for being there to read the questions to us and make sure everything went smoothly. Not one issue. Thank you, love you. #2020. #NewYear #NewLiveClass #MasterClassMakeup #MasterClass #MoreToCome #MyGoToLook #LoveIt #Makeup #MakeupTutorial.”

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

However, some social media trolls were not digging her ~look,~ so Angelina didn’t hold back from putting them in their place. “Ohh s—t! This is NOT the same face from when you came back to the shore. Yikes, easy on the plastic surgery, girl!!!” one person exclaimed. “It’s called makeup. I would never go on someone’s page and comment f—ked up stuff. Get a life. I will do as I please,” Angelina clapped back. “Wait. This looks like a plastic Barbie,” another person wrote. “Yup, that’s my name,” the MTV personality replied. “Don’t do anything else to your face,” a third person commented. “Ummmm, don’t do anything to your[s], OK? LOL. Don’t tell me what to do,” Angelina said.

Ultimately, there were some people on the Staten Island native’s side. “LOL with everyone commenting on her nose and plastic surgery. It’s makeup!! Put contouring down the sides of the nose and highlight the center/tip boom face turned nose without the price of plastic surgery,” one person reasoned. “Thank you,” Angelina replied. A second person said, “Flawless makeup. Wish I knew the details of what was used,” while another echoed, “Looking good there, woman! Hope you realize one day you’re in a league of your own! Happy New Year!”

These days, the brunette babe is keeping busy following all of the drama that occurred at her wedding in November. Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley didn’t have the nicest things to say about their costar during her reception, and it didn’t end well. “The jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land, and some didn’t think they were kind,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it. She was pissed. Now, she’s not talking to them. MTV filmed everything.”

Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

Well, 2020 is a new year. Hopefully, Angelina can put the incident behind her. In the meantime, you’re looking good, girl! Don’t listen to the haters.