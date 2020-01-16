Too adorable! Deena Cortese’s son, CJ Buckner, just keeps getting cuter and cuter by the day. The Jersey Shore star — who shares her 12-month-old son with her husband, Chris Buckner — gave birth on January 5, 2019, and since then, she has been showing off her little man all over social media. Clearly, the 33-year-old is enjoying her time as a family of three.

While the MTV personality constantly captures her son swimming, playing and sleeping on the ‘gram, she got candid about how filming the show can take a toll on her. “The show is an opportunity for my family,” she told Us Weekly in November. “It’s such a headspace. I want to just be with him 24/7, but at the same time, this show gives him opportunities, and I love being with my roommates. So, it’s such a double-edged sword, you know? But at the end of the day, I know the show is good for him, and I have to work, too. Luckily, I can be mostly a stay-at-home mom. It just takes me away here and there.”

Recently, the brunette beauty clapped back at trolls after they frequently made comments about her child not wearing shoes when she posts pictures of him. “I’ve been getting a lot of messages about CJ’s feet, how he walks and other mothers ridiculing me for not putting shoes on him at one year old. Please, before messaging me telling me what I should do or asking and making comments about why he’s not wearing shoes … Maybe ask if you’ve already looked into what you see could be wrong because more than likely I have,” she began on January 14. “Anything you guys notice about my son, I most likely noticed it before anyone else. I just didn’t think it was necessary to let anyone know why his feet went the way they do or the reason he’s not wearing shoes. I appreciate the concerning messages but maybe come in asking and not telling — that doesn’t make a mother feel great.”

Deena continued to talk to her fans about what CJ is going through. “CJ has Metatarsus Adductus and will be getting night braces to get it corrected,” she revealed. “He’s had since he was born, but we noticed it at 10 months when he started walking. “The doctor says it’s common, and we’ve been on top of it. Unfortunately, his right food has an extreme case, and he literally cannot get a shoe on. That is why CJ isn’t in shoes and just socks and booties.”

Despite the setback, Deena’s friends and followers rallied around the reality star. “I’m sorry, Deena. You are an incredible mother. Always putting CJ first, and I know how hard this has been for you. How people choose to ‘voice their concern’ is a reflection on them. Not you. Keep being the amazing mom you are,” her costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote. “The same thing happened to me, and they said that it’s OK and that kids that have this problem become good athletes! No worries,” another person wrote. “Tell them to worry about their own kids,” a third user commented.

