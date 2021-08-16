Looking good! Jennifer Lopez flaunted her toned abs in a crop top while out with her teen daughter, Emme Muñiz, as they attended the Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event on Sunday, August 15.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer, 52, rocked a three-piece blue and grey patterned ensemble. She paired the bandeau top with flowy pants and a billowy blouse, which she wore open. The Bronx native’s hair was pulled back in a ponytail, but she did not skimp on the accessories. Lopez wore large sunglasses with a blue hue, gold hoop earrings and layered gold chain necklaces to finish off the look.

As for Emme, the 13-year-old looked adorable in a long skirt, white crop top and chunky knit cardigan sweater. She looked cute and comfy in her white converse sneakers.

The Day of Indulgence is one of Hollywood’s most iconic (and exclusive) summer events. Klein’s women’s-only party, which she has hosted a whopping 22 times, is all about showering the attendees with luxury and loads of free swag. Singer Olivia Rodrigo, Christina Hendricks, Cobie Smulders, Julianne Hough, Laverne Cox and Miranda Cosgrove were just a few of the party-goers this year.

Ladies could be seen exiting the party with full-size Samosonite suitcases, bags from Sam Edelman and more. According to Insider, the last Day of Indulgence party had poolside spa services and goodies from Fendi, Spanx and Giorgio Armani.

It’s safe to say Lopez and Emme had a great day getting pampered. Their one-on-one outing comes amid the Maid in Manhattan actress’ whirlwind romance with Ben Affleck. However, it’s no secret the songstress loves her bonding time with her kids.

The teen has been growing up fast and even had a book published in 2020 called Lord Help Me. The “Jenny From the Block” artist reflected on how fast Emme and her twin brother, Max, have matured during an interview with WSJ magazine in November 2020.

“I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now,” the Hustlers actress, who shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, said at the time. “They’ve been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what. They had to grow up … So did we.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Lopez and Emme’s fun day out in California!